The local office of New York-based facilities management company ABM Educational Services Inc. will lay off 80 employees, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
A document filed with the department notes the layoff is permanent and due to a contract cancellation, with the affected employees not represented by a union.
ABM officials could not be reached for comment regarding how many company employees will remain in Nashville. The layoff is effective Dec. 31. ABM operates at 830 Fesslers Parkway.
ABM Educational Services Inc. offers K-12 school maintenance and custodial services. Its parent company, ABM, was founded in 1909 and generated about $6.22 billion in revenue in 2021, company documents note.
Home to more than 100,000 employees, ABM operates more than 250 offices in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its 15 divisions provide services related to sports facilities, airport shuttle services and nuclear power plants, among others.