The local office of New York-based facilities management company ABM Educational Services Inc. will lay off 80 employees, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

A document filed with the department notes the layoff is permanent and due to a contract cancellation, with the affected employees not represented by a union.

