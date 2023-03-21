The Union Station Nashville Yards hotel announced Tuesday that Bill Simmons will serve as general manager.
Simmons replaces Schack von Rumohr, who had held the GM role at the Broadway hotel since October 2021.
Most recently, Simmons served as general manager at The Edwin Hotel Autograph Collection in Chattanooga.
Originally from St. Louis, Simmons joins The Union Station Nashville Yards with more than 15 years of experience in operational leadership in the hospitality industry. He previously worked at Waldorf Astoria Park City in Park City, Utah, and later at the Mansion on Forsyth Park in Savannah, Ga.
In addition, Simmons held positions at both The Hermitage Hotel and Hilton Nashville Downtown.
Simmons will manage operations of The Union Station Nashville Yard’s 125 rooms and suites, its 11,000 square feet of meeting and event space, ERGO (a bar located in the hotel’s 123-year-old lobby) and restaurant Stationairy.
In addition, Simmons will oversee a room renovation project, scheduled to be completed in the fall.
“I am excited to be back in Nashville,” Simmons said in the release. “The Union Station Nashville Yards is a celebrated part of Nashville’s history that embraces the boutique luxury experience. It’s a privilege to join the team and continue honoring the legacy of this former train station turned hotel.”
Southwest Value Partners — the California-based developer undertaking Nashville Yards — owns the property, having paid $56 million for it in 2020 (read here). The hotel business is owned by Marriott.
Built in 1900, Union Station originally served as Nashville’s central train terminal for the Louisville & Nashville Railroad. The terminal closed in 1979 and the building was reopened as a hotel in 1986, later becoming a member of the Historic Hotels of America.
