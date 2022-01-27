Dollar General has announced four officer promotions in store operations, legal and finance departments.
Jennifer Fletcher has been promoted to vice president, internal audit. Fletcher joined Dollar General in 2019, most recently serving as senior director, internal audit. She holds a Bachelor of Science, Accounting and Finance from Oakland University and Master of Business Administration degree from Walsh College. She has also earned CPA and CIA certifications.
Dave Fentress has been named as vice president, finance. Fentress joined the Goodlettsville-based company in 2003, earning roles of increasing responsibility and having most recently served as vice president of internal audit. Fentress earned Bachelor of Business Administration degree, accounting, and Master of Accountancy degrees from the University of Tennessee. He holds CPA certification.
Adam Zager has been promoted to vice president, risk management. Zager joined DG in 2010, most recently serving as senior director in the department. Zager earned Bachelor of Business Administration degrees from the University of Georgia in finance and risk management and insurance.
Donna Hernandez has been promoted to divisional vice president of store operations. Hernandez started at Dollar General in 1998 as a sales associate and has been promoted from within the company, most recently serving as regional director of store operations in the New Orleans market. She was also recognized in February 2021 by Business Insider as an influential Dollar General employee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.