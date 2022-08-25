Dollar General announced Thursday the promotion of John Garratt to president, effective Sept. 1.
According to a release, Garratt, 52, will take what is a new role to the company and will retain the title of chief financial officer.
The announcement comes as the Goodlettsville-based retailer in July that Jeffery Owen, chief operating officer since 2019, had been promoted to CEO as the replacement for the retiring Todd Vasos (read here).
Garratt will continue to oversee the company’s finance, accounting, strategy and procurement functions. As president, he will add responsibilities for DG’s initiative relating to healthcare and its international expansion to Mexico.
Garratt joined Dollar General in 2014 as senior vice president of finance and strategy and has served as executive vice president and CFO since December 2015.
Previously, Garratt worked at Yum! Brands from 2004 through 2014, serving as vice president, finance and division controller for KFC. Prior to that, Garratt served as plant controller for Alcoa and also spent three years with General Electric in various financial management roles.
Garratt holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Indiana University and an MBA degree in finance and strategy from Carnegie Mellon University.
Garratt serves on the boards of directors for Louisville-based Humana, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and the American Red Cross Tennessee Region Board of Directors.
“John is an accomplished leader with exceptional business and financial acumen, as well as the strategic vision to support Dollar General’s long-term growth opportunities, and his appointment to president enhances our management structure as we continue to differentiate and distance Dollar General from the rest of the discount retail landscape,” Owen said.
Dollar General operated 18,356 stores in 47 states as of April 29.
