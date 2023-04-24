Dollar General has announced the promotion of Kelly Dilts to executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective May 1.
Dilts will replace John Garratt, the Goodlettsville-based company’s current president and chief financial officer, as CFO. Garratt will retire June 2, according to a release. Garratt has served in his roles only since August 2022 (read here).
Since joining Dollar General in July 2019, Dilts has served as senior vice president, finance, overseeing financial planning and analysis; procurement; margin planning and analytics; decision science and analytics; and investor relations.
Dilts has 30 years of experience in retail financial and strategic planning, operational finance and controllership. Before joining Dollar General, she served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at retail industry company Francesca’s Holdings Corp.
Dilts also once worked as chief accounting officer and senior vice president, finance and investor relations, at Tailored Brands Inc. (the holding company for Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank).
Dilts earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Texas.
“I’m confident in Kelly’s ability to lead Dollar General as CFO based on her meaningful leadership and contributions since joining our team in 2019,” Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s chief executive officer, said in the release. “Kelly steps into the role after several years of strategic succession development with John and additional senior leaders across the business. I am confident she will not only thrive as CFO, but continue to elevate our finance team.”
