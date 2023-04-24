Dollar General has announced the promotion of Kelly Dilts to executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective May 1.

Dilts will replace John Garratt, the Goodlettsville-based company’s current president and chief financial officer, as CFO. Garratt will retire June 2, according to a release. Garratt has served in his roles only since August 2022 (read here).

