Dollar General has named Shweta Bhatia as senior vice president of technology engineering and Matt Sikes as vice president and chief compliance officer.
The additions come as the Goodlettsville-based retailer also has promoted seven employees. Those elevations follow the company having promoted John Garratt to president (read here).
According to a release, Bhatia will lead the company’s technology product engineering plus technology and data engineering domains. She has more than 20 years of retail, technology and leadership experience in solution delivery and transformational strategic initiatives.
Sikes will collaborate with multiple teams to ensure the company continues to incorporate compliance into its operations. Sikes has 20 years of experience, including several years in retail and financial service sectors. He previously worked at Nissan as chief compliance officer.
The following DG employees have been promoted:
• Zak Brining to SVP of corporate store operations. He will continue to oversee store operations workforce management, communication and compliance and store process improvement while adding store facilities management. Brining joined Dollar General in 2016.
• Donny Lau to SVP and chief strategy officer. He will continue to focus on developing and evolving DG’s strategic vision and initiatives, implementing strategic partnerships and identifying long-term growth catalysts. Lau joined Dollar General in 2017 and most recently served as vice president of investor relations and corporate strategy.
• Jim Sullivan is promoted to SVP of store operations with responsibility for more than 8,000 locations across the northern half of the U.S. while continuing to provide training support for field leaders, elevating operations and merchandising acumen across the enterprise. Sullivan joined DG in 2003 and has been vice president of two divisions.
• Rich Szellan to SVP of procurement and margin improvement. He joined Dollar General in 2009 and in 2017 was promoted to vice president of marketing and private brands. In his new role, Szellan will expand his role in driving profitability and procurement, including supplier diversity
• Dan Connow to VP of store operations. He joined the company in 2017 and most recently served as senior director of store operations. In his new role, Connow will be responsible for workforce management and labor planning in addition to his current responsibilities over process improvement.
• Maty Kiser to VP of end user support. She will lead the team providing customer service support, both internally and externally. Kiser brings more than 30 years of experience in technology-related roles across multiple industries.
• Kevin Walker to VP of investor relations. He will manage DG’s relationships with the investment community, helping communicate earnings, growth benchmarks and long-term strategy. Walker joined Dollar General in 2010 and most recently was senior director of investor relations in 2019.
