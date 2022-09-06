Dollar General has named Shweta Bhatia as senior vice president of technology engineering and Matt Sikes as vice president and chief compliance officer.

The additions come as the Goodlettsville-based retailer also has promoted seven employees. Those elevations follow the company having promoted John Garratt to president (read here).

Shweta Bhatia.jpg

Shweta Bhatia
1608309953942.jpg

Matt Sikes

