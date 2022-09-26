The Diocese of Nashville has named John Roberts its chief financial officer.
The Diocese of Nashville has named John Roberts its chief financial officer.
According to a release, Roberts will succeed Bill Whalen, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
Roberts comes to the diocese after 12 years as CFO and general counsel for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville. During that time, he was a member of, and later chair of, the parish finance council at St. Stephen Catholic Community in Old Hickory, one of the largest parishes in the diocese.
Roberts has served as board chairman and as a member of the executive committee for the Tennessee Affordable Housing Coalition.
A graduate of the Nashville School of Law who is licensed to practice in Tennessee, Roberts holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree in engineering arts from Michigan State University.
Roberts reports to the diocesan chief operating officer and joins other senior leaders in the bishop’s cabinet.
“We are blessed as a diocese to have John Roberts in this crucial role. His extensive experience, faith, and spirit of stewardship will serve this diocese well,” Bishop Mark Spalding said in the release. “John brings a wealth of financial, business and personal experience with which to advance the mission of the Diocese of Nashville.”
