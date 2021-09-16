Dell Technologies announced Thursday the appointment of Shoshana Samuels as site director of the company’s Nashville campus of about 1,800 employees.
According to a release, Samuels takes over the day-to-day responsibilities of leading the company’s local campus alongside co-site director Henry Pile. She will also be responsible for directing many of the company’s community initiatives with longstanding nonprofit partners such as Oasis Center and Second Harvest Food Bank.
Samuels replaces Nikki Gibson, who has finished her term as co-site director to focus on increased responsibilities in her senior consultant role in Dell’s human resources division. Gibson will continue to lead Dell’s Pride Employee Resource Group as the regional North America lead.
Samuels began her career at Dell 15 years ago as a sales representative supporting small businesses. She later supported large commercial teams before transitioning to become a senior sales manager.
Samuels started both Dell’s Do Gooder mixer, an annual gathering of more than 30 Middle Tennessee-based nonprofits to share insights and find points of collaboration, and the Community Connect program that matches Dell employees with local community organizations. More recently, she began working with Dell to invest in technologies and policies that will close the technological divide in underrepresented communities in Nashville — one of six cities the company has chosen to invest in nationwide.
Samuels sits on the board of directors for Renewal House, a nonprofit that provides affordable recovery housing for women and their children.
“Shoshana understands and embodies Dell’s core values of inclusion and community service,” Gibson said in the release. “I’m impressed with the initiative she has taken to motivate team members over the years in all aspects of Dell’s work and know that she is an excellent choice to lead our site in Nashville for a new chapter.”
Pile began work as co-site director in March 2020, helping to transition the entire Dell campus to remote work and to organize tornado relief efforts.
Dell Technologies established its Nashville presence in 1999 and earlier this year hired 140 sales professionals, many of whom were recent college graduates.
