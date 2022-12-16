Nashville-based Cumberland Trust has promoted Chris Buckley to chief fiduciary officer and Lori Thoeny to chief strategy officer, roles that are new to the company.

According to a release, Buckley previously served as senior vice president and managing director, head of administration. He will continue to lead the trust administration team and will be responsible for the oversight of the fiduciary services of the company. Buckley has been with the company since 2006.

Lori Thoeny_Senior Management and Corporate.jpg

Lori Thoeny
Chris Buckley.jpg

Chris Buckley