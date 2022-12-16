Nashville-based Cumberland Trust has promoted Chris Buckley to chief fiduciary officer and Lori Thoeny to chief strategy officer, roles that are new to the company.
According to a release, Buckley previously served as senior vice president and managing director, head of administration. He will continue to lead the trust administration team and will be responsible for the oversight of the fiduciary services of the company. Buckley has been with the company since 2006.
Thoeny, who joined Cumberland Trust in 2008, most recently held the role of senior vice president, managing director, corporate strategy. She will continue to lead the strategy, marketing and human resources teams and be responsible for the oversight and execution of the company’s business strategy and processes.
The bolstering of its executive management team comes as Cumberland Trust recently reached $6 billion in assets under administration.
“Cumberland Trust specializes in people — which not only includes taking care of each unique individual client and situation, but also enlisting natural leaders like Chris and Lori to strategically guide the company,” Jennie Menzie, company president and chief operating officer, said in the release. “We’re proud to place them in executive positions which ensure their leadership will continue to positively shape our work for our clients and drive the company forward.”
Cumberland Trust bills itself as an independent, administration-only corporate trustee. It provides services related to personal trusts, special needs trusts, family foundations and special assets. The company also operates offices located in Atlanta, Austin, Chattanooga, Dallas, Knoxville, Memphis, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Tampa-St. Petersburg.