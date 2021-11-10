Cooley Public Strategies Principal Dave Cooley announced Wednesday the Nashville-based public affairs consulting firm has added former Metro official Amanda Clelland as director of communications and Ann Morgan Lamar as an associate.
Clelland previously served as public information officer of WeGo Public Transit before joining the Land Trust for Tennessee. She also worked as communications coordinator to the Tennessee State Employees Association from 2011-16.
A native of Pittsburgh, Clelland is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature and writing. She also holds a Master of Communications degree from Southern New Hampshire University.
From Meridian, Mississippi, Lamar earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in public policy from the University of Mississippi. She graduated from Vanderbilt University in May with a Master of Public Policy degree and has experience conducting research in both the private and public sectors. Lamar will assist with research and policy needs related to healthcare, land use and energy/environment.
“Amanda brings an additional layer of strength and experience to an already strong strategic communications team,” Cooley said in the release. “Likewise, Ann Morgan will help our clients make timely, research-driven decisions. I am excited to welcome these two individuals to team CPS.”
Cooley Public Strategies operates an office in Washington, D.C., and offers a presence in 38 states.
