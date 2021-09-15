Veteran banking industry executive Kevin Lavender has been named Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. board chairman.
Lavender, who is head of commercial banking at the local office of Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bank, will serve on the NCVC Executive Committee for fiscal year 2022 along with Maneet Chauhan, executive chef and partner at Morph Hospitality, as chair elect; Dr. Bob Fisher, former president at Belmont University, as immediate past chair; Marcus Whitney, CEO and co-founder of Health:Further, as finance and audit committee chair; and Ellen Pryor, Frist Art Museum director of communications, as sales and marketing committee chair.
“We appreciate these distinguished leaders for sharing their experience and expertise as Nashville returns to its prominence as a top global destination,” Lavender said in a release. “The board’s guidance will be instrumental as the industry works through labor shortages and other challenges to come back as a strong economic engine for Nashville and Tennessee.”
A record 16.1 million visitors traveled to Nashville in 2019 (prior to the pandemic), generating a record $7.5 billion in direct visitor spending.
The 22-member NCVC board of directors also includes the following:
• Patrick Chaffin, Senior Vice President of Asset Management, Ryman Hospitality Properties
• John Esposito, Chairman and CEO, Warner Music Group
• Eddie George, Head Football Coach, Tennessee State University
• Jim Gingrich, Managing Partner, Elk Mountain Partners
• Kevin Green, COO, Chartwell Hospitality
• Ed Hardy, Hardy Media & Entertainment
• Leesa LeClaire, General Manager, Hilton Nashville Airport Hotel
• Ken Levitan, President, Vector Management
• Kimberly Lewis, Owner, Emerson Grace
• Pat Martin, Martin Investment Group
• Burke Nihill, President and CEO, Tennessee Titans
• Dr. Jonathan Perlin, President/Chief Medical Officer, HCA
• Brian Tibbs, Partner, Moody Nolan
Ex-officio members include Butch Spyridon, president and CEO, NCVC; Charles Robert Bone, partner and attorney, Bone McAllester Norton, as legal counsel; Sherry Franklin, director of hotel sales, Renaissance Nashville, as chair of the Metro Tourism and Convention Commission; and Sarah Trahern, CEO, CMA.
