Franklin-based Ronin Consulting has added local entrepreneur Jeff Martin as chief revenue officer.
Martin previously founded and led Core10, which provides American software developers to the fintech industry, and Synergy Systems, a recruiting firm.
At Ronin, Martin will be tasked with scaling Ronin’s sales organization, building deeper customer relationships and helping customers “gain value from Ronin’s custom software development and suite of technology solutions,” according to a release.
Ronin builds custom software and cloud integrations for clients, which, according to its website, include HCA, Cybera and National Seating and Mobility.
“Jeff's deep experience, long-standing industry relationships, and alignment with our mission of positively impacting our clients make him an excellent addition to the executive leadership team,” Ronin COO Guy Edwards said in the release. “We look forward to the value Jeff will add to our rapidly growing firm as we continue building on our reputation as a leading provider of custom software development regionally and nationally.”
