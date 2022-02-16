Mount Juliet-based construction consultancy Connico has named long-time senior team member Sri Kumar as majority owner and president.
Kumar replaces Rose Gowder, who was named president in September.
Kumar joined Connico in 2011 and most recently served as a senior project specialist. He serves on the board of the Airport Consultants Council (ACC) and is the current president of the Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers Northern Kentucky chapter.
In 2015, Kumar was selected to participate in the Leadership PE program. In 2021, he was named a “40 Under 40” award recipient by Airport Business Magazine.
In addition, David Hunley will expand his vice president role to serve as chief development officer, focused on the development and growth of the business as well as growth and development of staff.
Hunley has been with Connico since 1992 and has 39 years of experience in cost estimating, scheduling, construction oversight and administration, resident project representation, design support and engineering fee reviews.
Also, Bryan Hafertepe has joined the Connico ownership team as chief operating officer, leading the company’s recruiting and retention initiatives.
“This announcement comes at an important time as Connico is positioned for significant growth ahead, and I am confident that Sri is the right person to continue to lead this momentum,” said David Hunley, Connico co-founder. “We are excited to have another strong leader at the company’s helm. Sri embodies our core values and has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to the success of our team and clients over the past 11 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.