Dalton Agency has added 10 partners, with two being based in the communications agency’s Nashville office.

According to a release from the company — which also operates offices in Atlanta and Jacksonville — the two local partners are Jessica Howard, senior vice president, integrated communications; and Tony Drake, chief financial officer.

Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 3.12.26 PM.png

Jessica Howard
Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 3.13.19 PM.png

Tony Drake