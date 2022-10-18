Dalton Agency has added 10 partners, with two being based in the communications agency’s Nashville office.
According to a release from the company — which also operates offices in Atlanta and Jacksonville — the two local partners are Jessica Howard, senior vice president, integrated communications; and Tony Drake, chief financial officer.
Howard’s role has evolved since 2011, when she joined Bill Hudson Agency. That entity became DaltonHudson in 2016.
Howard holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Alabama and a master’s degree in English from Clemson University.
Drake has been with Dalton since early 2018, after previously working as director of finance and accounting at Anode and, prior to that, as an assurance associate at PWC.
Drake earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Ohio State University.
Founded by Jim Dalton in 1989, Dalton is home to nearly 100 employees. Jeff Bradford serves as president of the agency’s Nashville office.
“We’ve earned the reputation for looking ahead and evolving our business,” Dalton said in the release. “Expanding the leadership team is another way we’re building for the future — ensuring cohesive guidance and growing to better serve our clients’ needs.”