Nashville-based private equity firm Claritas Capital has named Kali Huff a partner.
Huff had served as managing director of investor relations and business development at Claritas since 2016 and has been “instrumental” in the firm’s Nashville-focused opportunity zone and real estate development projects, according to a release.
Huff will be the fifth partner at Claritas, which focuses on investment opportunities involving private equity, private credit and real estate.
Previously, Huff worked with institutional investors for macroeconomic research firms Strategas Research Partners and Variant Perception. She began her career on Wall Street as a health care analyst for BB&T.
Huff is a graduate of the University of South Carolina’s international business program and is a Tennessee native.
“Kali has been an active part of our success since she joined us,” Claritas founder and partner John Chadwick said in the release. “We are excited to have her as a partner as we enter the next phase of growth for our firm. We value the unique perspective she brings to our platform and her execution abilities.”
Founded in 2002, Claritas Capital works within the health care, technology, business services and real estate sectors.
