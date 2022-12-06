Ken Roberts — a lawyer, banker, academician, political power broker and jazz pianist known for his philanthropic work, candid demeanor and assistance in founding Frist Art Museum — died Dec. 2.
He was 89.
A cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.
Roberts was born in Dungannon, Virginia, on Dec. 12, 1932, and grew up in Kingsport, Tennessee. He attended Vanderbilt University — playing football for the Commodores while also pursuing his love of music.
Following his graduation from VU in 1954, Roberts served two years as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps. In 1955, he married Anne Foster Cook, who died of cancer in 1999.
After military service, Roberts returned to Nashville in 1957 and entered Vanderbilt University School of Law. He graduated in June 1959 and would go on to teach at VU, at which he also served as assistant dean of the law school for two years. He then joined Waller, Lansden and Dortch and practiced law from June 1960 until January 1966.
Roberts served as chairman of the Davidson County Republican Party and was a delegate to the 1964 Republican National Convention. After the convention, he became chairman of the 1964 campaign in Tennessee. Subsequently, Roberts entered the 1966 Republican primary for the U.S. Senate which was won by Howard Baker, a Roberts friend, in Tennessee’s first statewide Republican party primary.
Roberts joined Commerce Union Bank as executive vice president and a member of the board of directors from 1966 to 1971. In 1971, he moved to Richmond, Virginia, to work as president and chief executive officer of the Central National Bank and Central National Corp. of Richmond.
In 1976, he left Richmond to return to Nashville to serve as chairman and chief executive officer of First American National Bank and First American Corp. During his tenure, First American grew from $1.5 billion in assets to approximately $10 billion.
During the past 40 years, Roberts served as president of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce; on the Vanderbilt University Board of Trust; a board member of the Nashville Symphony; as board member and former chairman and campaign chairman, United Way of Middle Tennessee; board member of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Bureau; and as chairman of the Center for Nonprofit Management, among many others.
During his college years, Roberts played piano professionally with several bands, including a stint with a trio in the Julep Room of the Noel Hotel. He presented programs for the Nashville Jazz Workshop and with the late jazz pianist Beegie Adair.
With Dr. Thomas F. Frist Jr., Roberts was a key figure in the creation and development of the Frist Center for the Visual Arts (now the Frist Art Museum).
Roberts was preceded in death by parents Clarence E. Roberts Sr. and Katherine Osborne Roberts, and brother C.E. Roberts Jr., all of Kingsport; by first wife Anne Foster Cook Roberts of Columbia, Tennessee; and by first son Stephen Cook Roberts.
Roberts is survived by his second wife, Delphine Oman Sloan Roberts; sons Kenneth Lewis Roberts Jr. and Patrick Hagan Foster Roberts (Laura); and multiple grandchildren and stepchildren.
A memorial celebration will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 3900 West End Ave. Visitation at the church will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the Frist Art Museum or the Nashville Jazz Workshop.