Built Technologies has laid off about 8 percent of its workforce.
Chase Gilbert, CEO of the Nashville-based provider of construction and real estate finance technology software firm, said the downsizing comes amid a “rapidly changing business climate.” The Post could not determine either the specific number of jobs cuts (the company also operates offices in Idaho and New York) or the overall number of Built employees prior to the layoffs. Built was home to roughly 330 employees as of early 2022, according to the company website.
“While we are lucky to be in a strong financial position, we’ve taken these steps to help us remain stable throughout the market fluctuations that economists are forecasting and to be good stewards of the investment our funders have made in our future,” Gilbert emailed the Post. “This is the hardest decision to make as a founder, and I thank these team members for the tremendous value they have added to Built and our customers for many years.”
The layoffs come as Built recently announced the hiring of e-commerce industry veteran James Chen as chief technology officer (read here).
Since launching in 2015, Built Technologies’ platform has been used to manage the financing of construction with a collective value of more than $146 billion and involving approximately 200,000 commercial, residential and land development projects. In October 2021, the company announced $125 million in Series D funding at a valuation of $1.5 billion (read here).