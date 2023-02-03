Built Technologies has laid off about 8 percent of its workforce.

Chase Gilbert, CEO of the Nashville-based provider of construction and real estate finance technology software firm, said the downsizing comes amid a “rapidly changing business climate.” The Post could not determine either the specific number of jobs cuts (the company also operates offices in Idaho and New York) or the overall number of Built employees prior to the layoffs. Built was home to roughly 330 employees as of early 2022, according to the company website. 

