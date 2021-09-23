Brentwood-based executive search firm Buffkin / Baker has announced the addition of Jackson Ross as principal.
According to a release, Ross will focus on the firm’s health care, private equity and digital practices and is based at the Maryland Farms office.
Ross brings more than 20 years of experience in sales management, business development and corporate accounts management. Most recently, he was part of the leadership team and launched the U.S. operations for United Imaging Healthcare, supporting staffing, finance, information security and commercial development. Previously, Ross launched and operated the IT business unit for Vaso Healthcare.
A native Nashvillian, Ross holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing from the University of Mississippi.
“Jackson is a welcome addition to the team,” Craig Buffkin, managing partner, said in the release. “His depth of experience provides him with a strong foundation to drive growth and quality service for Buffkin / Baker. He understands what it means to deliver outstanding customer service and outstanding results, and we look forward to his contribution to the future success of [the company].”
In addition to its Nashville-area operations, Buffkin / Baker offers a presence in New York, Charlotte, Winston-Salem (N.C.), Los Angeles and Washington D.C., with an affiliate office in London. Buffkin / Baker is a member of Panorama, which bills itself as a “global executive search firm with more than 400 leadership experts.”
