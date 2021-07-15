Bridgestone Americas officials on Thursday announced Sara Correa has been named chief marketing officer.
Correa succeeds Philip Dobbs, who recently announced he will retire from the Nashville-based company in October (read here).
Correa joins Bridgestone from TE Connectivity, a publicly traded company that designs and manufactures connectors and sensors for the transportation, medical technology, energy and data communications sectors. Correa most recently served the company as vice president, segment chief marketing officer, transportation solutions.
As CMO, Correa will oversee all brand and digital marketing efforts for the Bridgestone and Firestone brands; the company’s sports and engagement platforms; corporate communications; research and insights; and the company’s training initiatives.
Correa brings about 20 years of experience in identifying, developing and commercializing B2B technology-based solutions in global markets. Prior to joining TE Connectivity, she worked for Thomson Reuters, Robson Forensic and the Federation of the American Societies for Experimental Biology.
Correa is a graduate of The Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University
“Sara is a highly experienced marketing leader with a proven track record of delivering strategic marketing and communications programs in highly complex industries,” Paolo Ferrari, Bridgestone Americas CEO and president, said in the release. “Her data-driven approach and collaborative leadership style make her the right person to take our Marketing COE to the next level as we continue to evolve our business to deliver safe, sustainable tire and mobility solutions.”
