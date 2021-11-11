Brentwood-based logistics firm Geodis has promoted executive Tom Drury to the position of executive vice president of strategic development for the Americas.
He succeeds Fred Loeffel, who is retiring at the end of the year after 36 years with the company.
Currently, Drury is executive vice president of human resources, a position he has held since 2015. In that role, he manages a team of 100 working on recruitment, compensation and payroll management.
Prior to joining Geodis, Drury held senior human resources roles at aerospace, manufacturing and software companies.
Loeffel joined Geodis in 1986. During his decades at the company, he has worked on acquisitions worldwide and helped launch the company’s e-commerce platform.
"Tom is an ideal leader to continue to strengthen GEODIS' development in the Americas region, thanks to his tremendous sense of our strategy, culture and Ambition 2023 objectives," Mike Honious, GEODIS in Americas president and CEO, said in a release. "On behalf of GEODIS, we thank Fred for his strategic leadership, steadfast focus on execution and dedication to team mentorship that will undoubtedly continue to drive our forward momentum as we head into 2022 and beyond."
The transport and logistics company numbered 41,000 employees globally in 2020. The company is French, and its Brentwood presence resulted from the acquisition of OHL, a longtime local logistics company, in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.