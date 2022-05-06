Boston-based real estate development firm The Fallon Company has announced the hiring of real estate, development, and construction management professional Trael Webb as Nashville managing director, development.
According to a release, Webb joins Ben Farrer, Nashville managing director.
Webb offers experience delivering large-scale mixed-use and hospitality projects in Nashville, Dallas and Washington, D.C.
Prior to joining The Fallon Company, the University of Tennessee graduate served as director of public property administration for the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, managing the city’s real estate portfolio and development projects.
Before that, Webb led development and expansion projects for Ryman Hospitality Properties, owner of the Ryman Auditorium and various Gaylord hotels, resorts and convention centers.
“Trael brings a deep understanding of the market from both the public- and private-sector perspectives and a strong track record of success in Nashville,” Michael Fallon, the company’s chief executive officer, said in the release. “His expertise, relationships, insights and leadership will be invaluable as we deliver projects that add value to this thriving city.”
Founded in 1993, the privately held The Fallon Company has developed sites with buildings offering more than a collective 6 million square feet and $6 billion value. In addition to Boston and Nashville, the company has offices in Charlotte and Raleigh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.