The Nashville office of Toronto-based commercial real estate firm Avison Young has named veteran employees Lisa Maki and Mike Jacobs as principals.
According to a release, Maki and Jacobs join six other principals in the local Avison Young office, which is home to about 60 employees. The privately held Avison Young offers more than 650 principals in multiple offices worldwide.
Maki and Jacobs have been business partners for more than 10 years, with the pair leading Avison Young’s Nashville capital markets business unit.
Maki and Jacobs have served the company as senior vice presidents. Prior to joining Avison Young, the two worked as brokers with Cushman & Wakefield | Cornerstone's capital markets group.
Maki also once held the role of senior associate with CBRE as an office leasing agent for tenant and landlord representation. She is the chair of the Nashville Wine Auction, which has raised more than $2.5 million for cancer research during her tenure.
Maki holds a B.S. degree in organizational leadership from the University of Memphis.
Jacobs earned both an M.B.A. degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in business from the University of Mississippi.
“Mike and Lisa will undoubtedly continue to be a driving force within our local office, as well as Avison Young globally,” Warren Smith, Avison Young principal and Nashville office managing director, said in the release. “[They] epitomize [the company’s] culture of collaboration and inclusiveness as they consistently assist other professionals within Avison Young in career advancement and business development.”
