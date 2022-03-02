Nashville-based design company Hastings has added veteran Chicago architect Gene McDonald as managing director.
The position is new to the company, according to a release.
McDonald has undertaken design work related to the University of Notre Dame, Drexel University, Oberlin College, the University of Illinois, the University of California at San Diego and the University of Iowa. He worked in Chicago for nearly 20 years with Solomon Cordwell Buenz and Harley Ellis Devereaux.
McDonald received his Master of Architecture degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Kentucky.
McDonald is a member of the Society for College and University Planning, the Association of College and University Housing Officers – International, the American Institute of Architects, the Urban Land Institute and the U.S. Green Building Council.
“We are thrilled to welcome Gene to our team,” Hastings Principal David Bailey said in the release. “His experience leading innovative projects across the country positions [him and the company] to provide even greater value in our design, collaboration, and execution of these projects, furthering our enduring commitment to design solutions that engage the communities we serve.”
Hastings (stylized as “HASTINGS”) was founded in 1985 and ranked among the top five design firms in the U.S. in the most recent Architect Magazine Top 50 list.
