The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Board of Commissioners has elected a new slate of officers, with Bill Freeman as chairman, Nancy Sullivan, as vice chair and Joycelyn Stevenson as secretary.
In addition, the board has added Dr. Glenda Glover, president of Tennessee State University.
Freeman is chairman of real estate investment, management and brokerage company Freeman Webb, Inc. He also owns F.W. Publishing (parent company of Nashville Post, Nashville Scene, NFocus and Williamson Home Page). Previously, Freeman was director of downtown urban development for the Metropolitan Nashville Development and Housing Agency.
Sullivan is a founder and principal engineer at TriAD Environmental Consultants Inc. She is responsible for the fulfillment and execution of civil and environmental permit applications, the preparation of design plans and the oversight of construction projects for municipal, commercial and industrial facilities.
Stevenson, an attorney, is executive director of the Tennessee Bar Association, where she directs and manages operations, strategic planning, staffing and program development for more than 10,000 members throughout the state. Previously, she was a shareholder Littler Mendelson and a partner at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, both Nashville law firms.
Glover is a former commissioner and chair of the Jackson (Mississippi) Municipal Airport Authority and the former dean of the College of Business at Jackson State University in Mississippi, where she led spearheaded the implementation of the nation’s first Ph.D. business program at an HBCU. Glover has been a corporate board member of publicly traded Citigroup-Student Loan Corp., Pinnacle Financial Partners and First Guaranty Bancshares.
“I’m thankful for the willingness of these community leaders to dedicate their time and expertise to the development of policies that govern the operation and continued economic growth and development of both Nashville International Airport and John C. Tune Airport,” Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of MNAA, said in the release.
