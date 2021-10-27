The body that oversees the Nashville International Airport has promoted and added six people within its leadership team.
The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, which also governs the John C. Tune Airport, made the announcement Tuesday. The appointments include Lisa Lankford as vice president and strategic advicer to the president, Adam Floyd as assistant vice president of operations, Daniel Brown as assistant vice president of maintenance, Ijeoma Ike as senior counsel, Denise Gaitantzis as human resources director for benefits and compensation and Toiya McNeil Walker as director of human resources and organizational development.
Lankford was promoted to the position. She has been with MNAA since 2011. In the new role, she will manage internal audit, lead government relations, supervise executive assistants, develop analytical tools and serve as a strategic adviser to MNAA President and CEO Doug Kreulen. She joined the airport authority as a project manager and was promoted to assistant vice president in 2017.
“Lisa has long served the Authority well and continues to enhance her leadership and contributions with a growing portfolio of key areas of responsibility,” Kruelen said in a release. “I look forward to benefiting from her increased leadership role, as does the entire organization and Board of Commissioners.”
Floyd was also promoted to the new position. Since 2019, he has been director of emergency management at the authority. According to the release, Floyd was chosen for the new position from more than 50 candidates around the country. He will continue to oversee airport communications and the emergency operations center, in addition to airfield and terminal operations, parking and ground transportation.
Brown has served alongside MNAA officials since 2017 as Tennessee division director for Sigma Engineering Solutions, where he worked on the execution of the $1.4 billion BNA Vision expansion. In the new role, he will oversee all facilities and airfield maintenance at both airports.
Ike was previously in-house legal counsel at the Chattanooga Housing Authority and staff attorney with West Tennessee Legal Services. She attended Fisk University and Mississippi College School of Law.
Gaitantzis has worked as human resources director at Pet Paradise Resorts and GATE Petroleum Company.
Walker most recently worked at Broadcast Music Inc. as talent manager and human resources director. She has also worked in human resources for Amazon Fulfillment and Dollar Financial Group.
