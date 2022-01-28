The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority has named five directors for its senior team.
According to a release, the quintet includes Amber Stewart, director, facilities maintenance; Amy Castro: director, customer experience; Craig Farmer, director, capital improvement program; Jessica Burton, director, purchasing; and Tanja Turner Bell, director, business diversity development.
Stewart joined MNAA in 2013 working first with the Department of Public Safety as airport security manager and then in the maintenance department as a maintenance coordinator.
Stewart is a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE). She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice and is pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree from Middle Tennessee State University.
Castro continues her leadership role at MNAA, shifting her focus from facilities maintenance to director, customer experience. She joined MNAA in May 2005.
Castro earned her Master of Business Administration degree from UT-Martin and Master of Arts degree in teaching from Trevecca Nazarene University. She also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics with a concentration in finance from UTM. She is a certified member of AAAE.
Farmer served 15 years as chief aviation engineer for the state of Kentucky, overseeing projects at all 58 general aviation airports before joining the Blue Grass Airport as manager of design and construction. He earned a degree in civil engineering from the University of Kentucky.
Burton once served as director, purchasing and travel department at Kentucky State University and in several positions at the Kentucky Department of Education.
Burton earned an Associate of Science degree, paralegal program, and a Bachelor of Science degree, paralegal, from Sullivan University in Lexington, Kentucky. She is a member of the Kentucky Professional Procurement Association and the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing.
Bell will be responsible for the administration of the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) and the Small, Minority and Woman-owned Business Enterprise programs for the Airport Authority.
Bell recently managed the real estate land acquisition and DBE Federal Programs at the Birmingham Airport Authority. She also served as the Federal Aviation Administration Liaison Officer for the ACDBE and DBE Programs and for the Birmingham Aviation Authority’s Title VI and ADA Compliance function.
Bell is an alumna of the DeVos Leadership Program in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and attended the University of Montevallo (Alabama). She is a member of the Airport Council International–North America Business Diversity Committee and an ACDBE and DBE Certifier.
“Our team … work tirelessly to ensure we provide the best experience possible for travelers,” Doug Kreulen, MNAA president and CEO, said in the release. “I’m proud to welcome new members to the senior leadership team and know they will help MNAA not only keep pace with Nashville’s growth, but anticipate our future needs and keep us soaring high.”
MNAA was established in 1970 and owns and operates Nashville International Airport (BNA) and John C. Tune Airport.
