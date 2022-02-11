Officials with Adventure Science Center have announced Kat Cloud has been promoted to chief development officer.
According to a release, Cloud joined the nonprofit in May 2021 and most recently served as senior manager for major gifts.
Previously, Cloud spent five years as the Tennessee area director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Prior to that, she worked as a business and development manager for the Nashville Zoo and with the Nashville Predators focused on corporate sponsorship and marketing.
Cloud graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
Adventure Science Center was formed in 1945 and is recognized, in part, for its Sudekum Planetarium.
