Hyatt Hotels Corp. and C. B. Ragland Company have announced the opening of Hyatt Centric in SoBro, with the hotel to be anchored by restaurants Ella’s and LaLa’s.
The 252-room 20-story hotel (pictured) offers an address of 200 Molloy St. and is located two blocks south of Broadway. Of the room total, 11 are suites, with all rooms offering floor-to-ceiling windows.
According to a release, the hotel features more than 20 local artists, curated in collaboration with the Nashville Artist Collective. The lobby offers a chandelier with metal detailing inspired by outfits worn on stage by country music singers, a piano, a record player and collection of vinyl records.
Hyatt Centric’s ninth floor offers a rooftop pool and bar, two lounge areas, meetings rooms with individual outdoor terraces and a fitness center with views of downtown.
The aforementioned Ella’s (which serves three meals daily) is named for the grandmother of property co-owner Michael Hayes (C.B. Ragland president) and will feature classic Southern cuisine. LaLa’s (Hayes' childhood name for his grandmother) is the hotel’s ninth-floor rooftop pool bar and restaurant.
Nashville-based Hastings Architecture Associates and Stonehill Taylor (interior) handled the design.
Gibson, BMG to partner on label
Nashville-based Gibson Brands Inc. has announced the launch of label Gibson Records in partnership with BMG.
The effort comes as Gibson, over the past two and a half years, has introduced music initiatives built around its guitars and artists. Gibson Records is the next major step in contributing to the evolution of collaborative artist partnerships, according to a release.
Guitarist Slash, known best for his work with Guns N’ Roses, is the first signed artist. The label will produce, record and promote Gibson artists’ music.
“Launching a record label that is in service to our artists is the natural evolution of our 127 years of history. Gibson Records will work with Gibson artists to capture, record and promote their music under an artist friendly partnership,” Cesar Gueikian, brand president, Gibson Brands, said in the release. “Gibson Records will keep all of us at Gibson focused on our artist first culture that is engaged and connected to music.”
Thomas Scherer, president, BMG repertoire and marketing, New York and Los Angeles, called the partnership a “perfect match between two global brands with an unrivaled reverence for iconic artists and respect to service their creative talents.”
Lipscomb welcomes Kalodimos as professional-in-residence
Veteran Nashville broadcast journalist and former WSMV anchor Demetria Kalodimos has been appointed communication professional-in-residence in Lipscomb University’s School of Communication for the 2021-22 academic year.
In the role, Kalodimos will share her experiences and expertise with undergraduate students and will develop workshops and programming, with a particular focus on digital media ethics. In addition, Kalodimos will co-teach a class with Alan Griggs, chair of Lipscomb’s School of Journalism.
The one-year appointment begins in August, according to a release.
Kalodimos anchored and reported news for nearly 40 years and has 16 Emmys, three Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) National awards, three Edward R. Murrow Awards for investigative reporting and the Gracie from American Women in Radio and Television. She produces documentaries and music videos via her Genuine Human Productions. Her songwriter series, Barnegie Hall, aired nationally on PBS stations across the country.
Griggs and Kalodimos worked together at WSMV for 20 years.
“For many years I have had the pleasure and honor of working alongside Demetria Kalodimos,” Griggs said. “She is the epitome of a dedicated journalist with an unmatched foundation of tenaciousness and high ethical standards for her craft. I look forward to having her join us in the classroom and to lead several major projects for our School of Communication, as well.”
Kalodimos holds a Master of Science degree in journalism from the University of Illinois and a bachelor’s degree in music education and an honorary doctorate, both from Illinois Wesleyan University.
Housed in the Lipscomb University College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, the School of Communication offers undergraduate programs in advertising, journalism and new media, and public relations. Graduate programs are offered in advertising and public relations.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.