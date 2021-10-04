The Metro Council will consider on Tuesday site plan information for a multi-family residential project in progress in north Inglewood.
Franklin-based Clear Blue Company intends to develop 10.7 acres at 301 Ben Allen Rd. into a campus of seven modern apartment complexes for a total of 245 units. The project is slated for land immediately west of the Maplewood Heights subdivision across Ellington Parkway.
Dubbed Ben Allen Ridge, the imminent development fits within the T3 Suburban Neighborhood Evolving policy area, or T3-NE, of the East Nashville Community Plan, a component of NashvilleNext. In collaboration with Church Street-based civil engineering firm Alfred Benesch & Company, Clear Blue has determined it necessary to incorporate open amenity spaces, sidewalks and trails to balance the planned high density of the residential development with the necessity for conservation areas due to steep slopes.
T3-NE areas are designated as such because they require creative engineering for environmentally sensitive development techniques that take floodplains, floodways and steep slopes into consideration. The latter being a rampant issue along Ben Allen presents a challenge when increasing density. The same NashvilleNext policy area also calls for trail-oriented development to promote connectivity using a greenway network for parts of the metropolitan area that have not seen much connectivity with these trails.
As such, the site plan includes a primary trail with numerous offshoots and a trailhead lacing the green, open spaces that are planned to feature a dog park, playground, pavilion, multipurpose lawn and other active spaces. Additionally, the site will feature so-called tree-save areas and integrated art locales along the primary greenway trail.
Metro Councilmember Nancy VanReece in whose District 8 the land sits is enthusiastic about the future development.
"Ben Allen Ridge is another example of how trail-oriented development can be created in beautiful places within walking and biking distance from Dickerson Pike,” VanReece said. “EOA Architects and Hawkins Partners have produced a beautiful new neighborhood. The addition of 245 workforce and affordable units are welcome and the surrounding community and I are thrilled to have The Clear Blue Company provide this new neighborhood.”
The designs come from Nashville-based firms — EOA Architects designing the complexes and Hawkins Partners, Inc. the landscape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.