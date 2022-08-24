Nonprofit Thistle Farms has named Tasha Kennard its new CEO.
Nonprofit Thistle Farms has named Tasha Kennard its new CEO.
In addition, and according to a press release, Scott Ryder will serve as the social enterprise’s first chief financial officer.
Kennard formerly served as executive director of Nashville Farmers’ Market, and she has held roles at Southall Farms and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.
The new CEO will partner with founder and president Becca Stevens and other members of leadership to lead the organization, which serves women survivors of trafficking, prostitution and addiction, the release notes.
Ryder most recently served as CFO of Casa de Amparo, a California-based nonprofit.
In December, former CEO Hal Cato stepped down after serving in the role since 2015. The nonprofit industry veteran is eyeing a potential mayoral run.
Thistle Farms offers a housing and case management program as well as social enterprises including the Café and Shop at Thistle Farms, located at 5122 Charlotte Pike.
“I am filled with hope as I think about this new chapter for Thistle Farms,” Stevens said. “Both Tasha and Scott are uniquely qualified for leading Thistle Farms and are passionate about expanding our services for women survivors and increasing our presence nationally. Our next chapter will be about creativity and scalable growth made possible by all the donors, volunteers, survivors and allies that have nurtured us for 25 years.”
Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.
