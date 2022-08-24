Tasha Thistle Farms

Tasha Kennard
Scott Ryder

Scott Ryder 

Nonprofit Thistle Farms has named Tasha Kennard its new CEO.

In addition, and according to a press release, Scott Ryder will serve as the social enterprise’s first chief financial officer.

