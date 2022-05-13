A compromise has been reached regarding the Nashville Symphony’s effort to control property damage and health concerns related to the tens of thousands of purple martins that descend upon the Schemerhorn Symphony Center property each year.
On Friday, the Mayor’s Office, Nashville Symphony, Nashville Tree Conservation Corps (NTCC) and The Nature Conservancy issued a joint statement outlining what the parties hope is a solution to the problem.
The agreement to work together comes after various environmental groups expressed concern about the Symphony’s originally considering removing trees — with the greenery luring the federally-protected birds — on its property.
With the plan, the various entities are hoping to both minimize visual damage and sanitation troubles to the overall Schermerhorn property while not harming the birds.
Every summer, and starting in about May, an estimated 150,000 purple martins fly above the Schermerhorn, downtown Hilton, Hall of Fame Park and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in SoBro — attracted to the trees. The feces from the birds has long been a health and expense problem, according to multiple sources, with the Nashville Symphony having spent more than $100,000 to clean its property the past two years.
Per the plan, and in 2023, 31 trees located directly on the Nashville Symphony site will be replaced with trees that are less accommodating to the birds. In exchange, the Nashville Symphony will provide nearly 150 replacement trees to be planted both onsite and offsite by the symphony and Metro Parks Department in coordination with the NTCC, as well as a contribution to the Friends of Warner Parks BIRD Program.
Trees located along the sidewalk at Demonbreun Street and on the northern fringe of the Nashville Symphony site (but on Metro property) will remain.
Nashville Tree Conservation Corps had expressed concern about all the trees being felled, thus prompting the dialogue between the parties.
As a protected species under the Federal Migratory-Bird Treaty Act, harming purple martins, their nests, or any other part of their habit is illegal.
