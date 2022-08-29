Sean Hosman Photo

Sean Hosman

After serving time for a drug-related offense, Sean Hosman chose to use his incarceration experience to help others. In 2012, he established a nonprofit organization called Persevere, which teaches incarcerated people skills required for jobs in the technology industry among other services.  

“I knew I could create a company with the right technology experts to build a curriculum and deliver that curriculum to the disadvantaged population to make them software developers,” Hosman told the Post.

KateLynn White graduated from Tennessee State University, where she was an editor of the student newspaper. She interned for The Tennessean and The Tennessee Tribune before joining the Nashville Post in 2022. She also contributes to the Nashville Scene.

