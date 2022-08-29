After serving time for a drug-related offense, Sean Hosman chose to use his incarceration experience to help others. In 2012, he established a nonprofit organization called Persevere, which teaches incarcerated people skills required for jobs in the technology industry among other services.
“I knew I could create a company with the right technology experts to build a curriculum and deliver that curriculum to the disadvantaged population to make them software developers,” Hosman told the Post.
How did your experience in prison lead you to create training programs for the currently and formerly incarcerated?
I've been working in the criminal justice industry for about 24 years. I've done a lot of work to try to improve those systems, help them reach better outcomes, reduce recidivism and increase public safety. My experience has been working around the country with departments of corrections, prison systems, probation, parole and jails to try to help them manage their population better. In the middle of that, between 2010 and 2012, as an alcoholic and a drug addict, which I had become, I went to jail 12 times in that two-year period. When I got clean and sober on July 5 of 2012, I really had some decisions to make about whether I could still do the work I had done now that it was a pretty public sort of destructive period. I made a decision that I was still going to do the work that I've been doing systemically to improve the systems, but now I really wanted to help people individually. It's almost impossible to get out of it and I tried to build something that would give them the most hope, the most skills and the most opportunity. That's how I got into this, was to build a program and a company that would give them everything they needed to start their life over.
What has been Persevere’s footprint in Tennessee?
We started in Tennessee. Our first class inside of a facility started at two different prisons north of Memphis, and that was in April 2019 with our first cohorts. Then we grew into Mark Luttrell Transition Center in Memphis [and] Trousdale. Now we're moving into the women's prison here in Nashville, called Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, and we're moving into another prison out in East Tennessee. What we've done here is taught many different inmates how to be software developers. It's a 12-month course, six hours a day and five days a week, and it gives them full stack development certifications. We run transition homes as well for our first-year students or graduates who get released, [so they can] have a safe, sober and program-based place to live when they come out. We case manage them for a year after they're out and we have full-time staff who are dedicated to placing them in technology jobs. We've taught, supported, case managed, housed and placed in jobs hundreds of Tennesseans over the last three and a half years.
What jobs can graduates get after leaving prison?
There's a bunch of different folks that are working in different companies. Because it's technology and they're doing software development work, they can work even on a distributed team virtually. We have people in Memphis, in Chattanooga, in Nashville working for Indeed, which is a great company that hires our folks. We have folks working for Checkr. We have folks working for Bounteous and for Shopify. We placed them in good technology jobs.
What is the collaboration between Persevere and Tennessee Technology Workforce Alliance?
We applied for and were awarded the grant from the Department of Commerce and the [Department of Economic and Community Development] to upskill about 2,000 people around the state of Tennessee and place them in technology jobs over three years. We formed a phenomenal partnership [with] the alliance and county governments and state government representatives, workforce development boards, judges, other employers, universities and about 72 different partners that make up the workforce alliance. We begin that in September. For the first six months, we'll be planning with those 72 other partners and others to set everything up for the technology tracks and career tracks that we're going to deliver. Satellite offices around the state will have career service centers for people to come to physically, but also setting up the backbone infrastructure and architecture to be able to teach remotely. Through that, we are going to have not only the upskilling and the certifications, but then also supportive services, alcohol and drug treatment services, mental health services, and other supportive services in coordination. Then obviously they work with employers to place them in jobs. We'll be focusing on at-risk populations, [those affected by the criminal justice system] and give people [the chance to] put their lives on an upward economically mobile track.
What is your ideal outcome for someone who went through your program?
The ideal outcome is that they have real hope again, that they can do whatever it is they want to do in life, that they belong back at the seat of commerce, the table of industry and that they have the skills and the support to climb as high as they want with their own business. Have a meaningful wage and a meaningful career. We want their lives and their families to be meaningful. We want them to feel like they're successful and to know that they have the competence and skills to be successful.
What is a success story from your program?
Somebody right here that was inside a facility in Memphis, a wonderful man, but he had been in there for about four years and he was estranged from his father and mother. He was estranged from his three boys. It just so happened that his dad was a software developer. When he heard about our program, he jumped at the chance. He was our first student and through the work of learning how to be a software developer, it changed everything in his life. His relationship with his parents became solid and healthy. He's now out and he now works at Indeed. He lives here back in Nashville. His three boys live with him. He's a parent and a dad again. He makes excellent money to provide for his three boys. He gives back to the program by teaching some of our current students how to code, and everything in his life is phenomenal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In