Nashville Food CEO

C.J. Sentell

Growing up on a pecan orchard in Louisiana, C.J. Sentell has farmers on both sides of his family. He also has a Ph.D. in philosophy from Vanderbilt University. As the CEO of Nashville Food Project, he gets to combine his philosophy knowledge and passion for agriculture. 

Sentell went to elementary school and grad school in Nashville and returned for a third time to lead Nashville Food Project in 2021. Previously, he started a farm in Joelton and worked as a vice president at Pathway Lending. In graduate school, he wrote his dissertation about freedom, slavery and agriculture — how food systems are related to political systems and economic power. A passion for food justice is something he has in common with Nashville Food Project founder Tallu Schuyler Quinn, who died in February 2022.

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.