Growing up on a pecan orchard in Louisiana, C.J. Sentell has farmers on both sides of his family. He also has a Ph.D. in philosophy from Vanderbilt University. As the CEO of Nashville Food Project, he gets to combine his philosophy knowledge and passion for agriculture.
Sentell went to elementary school and grad school in Nashville and returned for a third time to lead Nashville Food Project in 2021. Previously, he started a farm in Joelton and worked as a vice president at Pathway Lending. In graduate school, he wrote his dissertation about freedom, slavery and agriculture — how food systems are related to political systems and economic power. A passion for food justice is something he has in common with Nashville Food Project founder Tallu Schuyler Quinn, who died in February 2022.
Using mainly food salvaged from area grocery stores, the organization distributes 6,000 to 7,000 meals per week to area nonprofits. In the coming years, Nashville Food Project will continue to grow its community gardens (including a new community farm pending at Mill Ridge Park) as well as lean further into advocacy work while bringing more volunteers back into the organization, Sentell tells the Post. They’ll also begin a Metro-sponsored two-year analysis on food access and waste in Nashville later this year.
How does the Nashville Food Project relate to the work you’ve done thus far in philosophy?
The food project is really focused on building the food system for the entire city that provides the food that people want and need on an ongoing basis. One way to think about this is the difference between the emergency food system and the community food systems. Emergency food systems are the food banks. When the floods happen, when the tornadoes happen — how do we get food to people in acute crisis? We want to build a food system where we don't need the emergency food system anymore. That's the problem, is that the emergency food system has become the permanent emergency food system. People get their regular groceries from food banks.
Within that concept are a couple of other concepts. Food sovereignty is people having the control of access over their own food. Food justice is about the way that the food system perpetuates inequities and injustices from the context of American slavery to the present.
What is something that you find is often misunderstood when it comes to these concepts of food justice?
You hear a lot of talk about food deserts. Food deserts are places with chronic access problems, where people have to go a long way to get to a grocery store. The problem with the concept of a food desert is that it invokes some sort of natural ecosystem. A desert is a naturally occurring thing. Food deserts aren't natural. They are socially constructed, which is not to say that they're fake, it's to say that they are products of social relations. These food deserts didn't just appear one fine day. They are ongoing evidence of systemic inequality, social and economic injustice and political manipulation.
As Nashville develops and more food deserts are created, do you plan to do advocacy work?
We have not done that historically in the past, but we are really trying to move into that area because we just finished a strategic plan that really names for the first time that our work is systems level work. We want to work not just as a band-aid problem but we want to change the food system. Zoning policies and city planning absolutely play into this.
One of the motivating facts of our work is that in this country, 40 percent of the food that is grown is thrown into the garbage can, while one in seven, one in eight people in this city go without food. It's not that there's not enough food — there's plenty of food. It's getting it to the people who need it when they need it. In this sense, it's a problem of social value. It's a problem of ethical consideration of abundance. We live in a world of abundance while people go hungry. That is a problem. That is a moral problem, and it's a political problem. It's not a production problem. We produce enough, and there is enough in this city right now to feed our fellow citizens.
How has it been following in the footsteps of someone like Tallu?
Honestly, it’s been difficult. She was an amazing woman. She was, of course, aided by terrific staff, and amazing volunteers along the way. She was vibrant, charismatic and brilliant, and passionate, and built a very important and efficacious organization, a very impactful organization in a very short amount of time. This organization has only been around for 12 years now. A lot of organizations take a lot longer to get to this level of impact in our community. From an organizational life cycle perspective, it's always hard to follow a founder. And to follow a founder as beloved and dynamic as Tallu has been difficult, but it is worth it, because of the mission and the vision that she laid out. Even in the difficult moments, it is rewarding to be able to advance that vision and Tallu’s legacy.