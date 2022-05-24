Community organizers have been busy working to relocate residents as RiverChase Apartments in East Nashville will close in the coming days. As executive director of Nashville-based nonprofit organization People’s Alliance for Transit, Housing and Employment (PATHE), Jackie Sims has been a part of the transition.
She has devoted her time to finding housing for the homeless, confronting social issues and encouraging policy changes to create affordable places to live. Sims' support for economic development and growth led to her collaboration on several projects, she said.
In addition, her mentor, activist and university professor James Lawson, taught her the importance of working towards unity in the community.
“He also expanded my understanding of who my neighbor is,” she said. “It is the people who live in the community with me. They are all my neighbors, for better or for worse they are all my neighbors. It is not just the person who lives next door to me. It is the people who live in the community with me.”
She spoke with the Post about her background and ongoing work with PATHE.
In 2008, you were homeless. How did this contribute to you becoming a community organizer for the homeless population and families experiencing displacement?
Why are criminal justice issues important to you?
In South Carolina, I worked on the other side of the aisle. I was very much entrenched in the criminal justice system in South Carolina as a mental health professional. When I moved to Nashville things were set up in a way that I was on the other side. I was no longer working for the victims. I worked for the victims in South Carolina and I did work across the state and up to the Capitol around victimization, but when I came to Nashville, I found myself working with people who would be considered perpetrators who are often victims themselves and I just fell in love with reentry work. I saw the tragedy that is America when doing reentry work.
In the past you’ve spoken about witnessing former felons undergo reentry. What did this process look like, and how did this impact your work in the community?
When people come out of jail, the community is not prepared to receive them. They don’t make preparations to receive them because they don’t care, and too many people think that time served is not really time served and you should always have that label on your head of felon. I don’t think people who come out of being incarcerated back into the community should be addressed as felons. I find that deeply inappropriate. They’re humans who make mistakes, they had to pay a price and now they’re returning. We should be much more prepared to receive these human beings. ... It’s a horrific thing to see how many people are just left to their own demise. That’s why so many people go back, because the community refuses to embrace or wrap around and encourage them.
Before filling the role as executive director for PATHE, what did you learn when training under Dr. James Lawson that you’ve applied to your leadership role in this nonprofit organization?
I learned that violence is much bigger than what we think it is. I always thought of violence as a physical act toward another person. You can be just as violent with your attitude toward another person. That is one of the greatest things that Dr. Lawson taught me. I have to continually check my attitude and make sure my attitude does not have violence. I have to make sure I don’t become inappropriate or angry at other human beings.
Throughout the years, you’ve worked on collaborative projects such as the Homeless Power Project, Ban the Box and Community Oversight Now. How were these efforts used to meet the needs of the community?
They all intersected with the most vulnerable people in the community. Ban the Box —those were people who returned home trying to get a decent job, couldn’t even get an interview and could've been more than qualified. The Homeless Power project tried to fight for fair wages. Nashville is an extremely expensive city to live in and we don’t want to pay people to live. We criminalized people for being poor. Community Oversight — policing is a major issue across the country and racism is embedded in how we police, so that oversight was critical to try and save the lives of so many people who are subject to police misconduct.
Can you tell me about one success story you have regarding a homeless person or family you helped?
Chance. I met him when I worked at Open Table, and it was a journey. We met when Chance was homeless and he made the decision that he wanted his life to be different, and he reached out to me for help. I didn’t know what I was going to do, but I knew I was going to help. However, God showed me how. He ended up coming home with me for nine months. We went through rehab, treatment and just began to help him rebuild his life. The wonderful thing about having met Chance and going on this journey with him was I grew as a human being. I had to reevaluate what Christianity really looks like, and it's not sitting on a pew at church, in a building, but if your Christianity doesn’t extend much beyond that, you ain’t got much. You’re not going to grow, you know? So, his life improved greatly and I'm happy about that, but it blessed me too, which I wasn’t prepared for. I wasn’t expecting that.
