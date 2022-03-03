Cheekwood Estate and Gardens has announced the appointment of Eric Birkle as the curator, with his tenure to begin on March 14, according to a release.
Originally from Michigan, Birkle began his career at the Saginaw Art Museum in 2014, holding multiple positions before ultimately becoming associate curator.
During his time there, Birkle organized exhibitions that ranged from 15th through 21st century graphic arts, with installations of paintings, glasswork and ceramic sculpture. He transitioned to the Flint Institute of Arts in 2018 and, in 2020, completed a placement in the Modern and Contemporary Department at the Art Gallery of Ontario.
Birkle earned a Master of Arts degree in art history and museum studies from Ohio University in 2019. He holds a bachelor’s degree in French and art history from Saginaw Valley State University.
From 2019 through 2021, Birkle served as a teaching assistant at York University.
“[Birkle] brings a wealth of knowledge in American art and the philosophy behind museum architecture and installation,” James Tottis, Cheekwood vice president of museum affairs, said in the release. “I look forward to the thoughtful approach he will bring to our exhibitions over the coming years.”
Formerly a residence, the 1930s Cheekwood estate offers a 30,000-square-foot mansion housing the art and 55 acres of botanical gardens.
Onsite Partners adds Carroll to entertainment division
Mental wellness health care services provider Onsite Partners has added Debbie Carroll to its entertainment division, musicrow.com reports.
Carroll served for more than 23 years as vice president of health and human services for MusiCares, a charitable partner affiliated with the Recording Academy.
Carroll holds a master’s degree from the University of Georgia and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado.
Miles Adcox serves as Onsite Partners chairman.
Leadership Music taps Belmont professor for facilitator role
Leadership Music has announced Belmont University professor Sarita Stewart in October will assume the role of facilitator for the Class of 2023, musicrow.com reports.
The announcement follows the retirement of veteran Communications and Events Manager Judi Turner and the recently announcement that Program Facilitator Liz Allen Fey will depart following the graduation of the Class of 2022 in May.
An associate professor of creative and entertainment industries at Belmont’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business, Stewart began her career as a receptionist at Curb Records in LA. In 1994, she moved to Curb’s Nashville headquarters to serve as director of marketing.
Musicrow.com reports Stewart began her Belmont work as an adjunct professor in 2005 and, in 2009, left BU to work on a Ph.D. degree in communication at the University of Alabama.
