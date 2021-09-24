U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.) and Nashville-based military veterans service organization Operation Stand Down Tennessee have announced a $2.1 million federal grant.
According to a release, the grant has been made via the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and aims to address homelessness among veterans.
Operation Stand Down Tennessee was awarded one of 60 awards and will use the grant to improve 42 beds for transitional housing, which include the only beds for female veterans in Tennessee.
“Operation Stand Down Tennessee has provided veterans with transitional housing for 28 years,” Eden Murrie (pictured), the nonprofit’s CEO, said in the release. “This grant is a game changer as it will help us improve the safety and quality of the experience we can provide to veterans in our program.”
J. Word Enterprises opens fourth area Save A Lot grocery story
Nashville-based J. Word Enterprises LLC has announced the opening of a Save A Lot grocery store in Antioch.
According to a release, the store is located at 5350 Mount View Road.
At 23,000 square feet, the new store is the largest Save A Lot location in the region, the release notes. J. Word enterprises now owns four area Save A Lots, with the other three located at 1113 Murfreesboro Pike, 1134 Gallatin Pike S. and 2400 Clarksville Pike.
Nashville native Jason Word is founder of J. Word Enterprises. Word recently appointed Rachel Jones as director of grocery operations. Jones, a Tennessee State University graduate, brings 12 years of experience as a Save A Lot store and district manager to her role.
“Well before delving into the grocery industry, my mission was simply to address the community’s needs and improve Nashville’s quality of life,” Word said in the release. “Through conversations with Save A Lot, we’ve been able to expand our humble mission and make a meaningful impact. We’re excited for our new location in Bell Forge Square to bring a convenient and much-needed grocery option to our Antioch neighbors.”
Founded in 1977, Save A Lot offers approximately 1,000 stores in 32 states.
Asurion rebrands retail repair stores
Nashville-based mobile device insurer and tech services company Asurion will rebrand its uBreakiFix stores as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions.
Nashville Business Journal reports Asurion will undertake the effort with about 650 stores nationwide. Asurion owns the Orlando-based technology device repair business, which includes a fleet of approximately 600 vehicles used for home visits and on-site repairs.
NBJ, which reports Asurion totals about $10.6 billion in annual revenue, notes the company acquired uBreakiFix about two years for an undisclosed sum. Since that time, uBreakiFix has added about 200 stores and seen revenue grow about 37 percent.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
