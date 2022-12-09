AgeWell Middle Tennessee and United Way of Greater Nashville have announced an initiative to create a financial empowerment network with personalized services designed with and for older adults in Davidson County.

Grace

Grace Sutherland Smith

According to a release, the program will begin with a six-month planning process, starting in January, that includes a series of focus groups with older adults, convening community nonprofits, faith communities and volunteers. The network will provide individual financial empowerment counseling, along with benefits enrollment assistance and community resource navigation.

