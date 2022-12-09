AgeWell Middle Tennessee and United Way of Greater Nashville have announced an initiative to create a financial empowerment network with personalized services designed with and for older adults in Davidson County.
According to a release, the program will begin with a six-month planning process, starting in January, that includes a series of focus groups with older adults, convening community nonprofits, faith communities and volunteers. The network will provide individual financial empowerment counseling, along with benefits enrollment assistance and community resource navigation.
“Economic insecurity among older adults is a huge issue throughout our cities and nation, and while there are some sector-specific efforts, such as affordable housing and transportation, there have been very few, if any, local efforts to look more holistically at economic security,” Grace Sutherland Smith, executive director of AgeWell Middle Tennessee, said in the release. “We want to create a better way to work alongside low- and middle-income older adults to help improve their financial stability.”
Smith said the effort builds upon United Way’s Financial Empowerment Center, a partnership with the Office of the Mayor, which provides free, professional financial counseling. Locally, the FEC has served almost 9,000 clients — 2,300 of those over age 55 (25 percent) — in more than 26,000 personal counseling sessions in nine years, resulting in reduced debt by more than $20 million and increased savings by more than $3 million.
Zacks: CBRL earnings for Q1 FY 2023 miss estimates
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings, with the Lebanon-based business seeing earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
According to a release, CBRL delivered mixed Q1 (the quarter ended Oct. 28) results. Zacks reports the top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the mark of the same quarter for the 2022 fiscal year.
Zacks reports CBRL reported adjusted earnings per share of 99 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27. In the 2022 FY quarter, the company reported adjusted EPS of $1.52.
Quarterly revenues of $839.5 million beat the consensus mark of $838 million. In addition, the top line increased 7 percent year over year, with CBRL benefiting from improved customer visitation and retail sales growth, among other factors, according to Zacks.
Comparable store restaurant sales rose 7.1 percent for the quarter compared with the figure of the same period in fiscal 2022.
Nashville Software School lands $25K grant
Nashville Software School has received a $25,000 grant from Truist Foundation to offer scholarships to students from underrepresented groups.
According to a release, Truist will issue 25 scholarships of $1,000 each to students enrolled in 2022-23 programs through its Opportunity Tuition initiative. More than 55 percent of NSS students are from groups underrepresented in tech careers, including people of color, women and veterans.
NSS has graduated more than 2,000 students from more than 100 cohorts in four different career pathways since its founding in 2012. The placement rate of graduates into tech jobs is consistently at 90 percent with alumni finding jobs at 400-plus employers in Middle Tennessee as software developers, data analysts, data scientists and IT administrators.
“We’re grateful for this generous grant from the Truist Foundation which will help motivated adults transition into tech careers and improve their economic mobility,” John Wark, Nashville Software School founder and CEO, said in the release. “Our unique Nashville Opportunity Tuition initiative helps to open doors to tech careers for the financially disadvantaged and members of underrepresented groups. It also directly contributes to a larger and more diverse tech workforce.”
Started in 2012, Nashville Software School bills itself as the nation’s first nonprofit software bootcamp. There are currently 2,000 alumni of NSS and approximately 325 students in session.