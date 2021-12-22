Nashville Emerging Leaders has announced its Class of 2022, with the group including professionals from public and private sectors representing the education, healthcare, nonprofit and communications sectors, among others.
“With Nashville’s rapid growth and transformation in recent years, it’s more important than ever to identify and develop the next wave of leaders who will shape our city’s future,” Eric Deems (pictured), NEL board chairman, said in a release. “I’m excited to welcome this year’s class into the NEL family and look forward to being part of their journey as we impact the future of Nashville together.”
Founded in 2002, NEL offers an 11-week personal and professional leadership training program.
The members of the NEL Class of 2022 are as follows:
● Alaire Brown, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development
● Alice Hudson Pell, TennGreen Land Conservancy
● Angela Chan, Schneider Electric and Hackathons International
● Ann Dee McClane, Andrew Jackson Foundation
● Anna Lea Cothron, Division of Tenncare
● Brittany Middlebrooks, KIPP Nashville
● Chanel Lake, Office of Mayor John Cooper
● Cheyenne Peter, Conexión Américas
● Clark Buckner, Cofounder & Partner of Relationary Marketing
● Colin Ferguson, Dickinson Wright PLLC
● Corey Alexander, Ross Behavioral Group
● Courtney Hissa, HCA Healthcare
● Erin Day Malone-Smolla, Bradley
● Ertha E Luma
● Haley Zapolski, Nashville Software School
● Hillary Prim, FINN Partners
● Holly Fletcher, Vanderbilt University Medical Center
● Imani Copeland, United Health Care
● Jafar Ware, Town of Nolensville
● Kasey Cleckler, Cape + Anchor
● Kayla Rowser Tazik, Rejoice School of Ballet
● Kelly Blankenship, GOAL Collective
● Kevin Coffey, Country Music Association
● Marina Mamazova, UBS
● Melissa Poole, HORNE
● Natalie M. Flammia, Nashville Public Library
● Nate West, FINN Partners
● Nathaniel Peete, Cafe Coco/Cocos Italian and Cafe
● Rochelle Carpenter, Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure
● Sam Warlick, Greenlight Media Strategies
LP to expand to New York
Nashville-based manufacturing company LP Building Solutions has announced it will expand its presence to New York.
In a release, the company detailed its plans to build a pre-finding facility on 75 acres in Town of Bath, New York. The facility is slated to open in the third quarter of 2023 and will add at least 60 jobs to the community.
Founded in 1972, LP Building solutions specializes in the manufacturing of wood building materials used in the construction industry. The company has 25 plants spread across the United States, Canada, Chile and Brazil.
EC announces additions to board
The Nashville Entrepreneur Center has announced additions to its board of directors for 2022-2023.
“Our new board members have each moved the needle in their respective industries,” Janet Miller, EC board chair and CEO and partner at Colliers International Nashville, said in a release. “We are so appreciative that they have now decided to support the EC and pay it forward to the next generation of entrepreneurs. We’re making Nashville the best place in America to start, grow and sustain a business no matter who you are. We’re fortunate to have these amazing leaders on our team as we continue to turn ideas into reality and empower our community.”
New board members are as follows:
● Kevin Crumbo: Co-Founder & CEO, Pine Haven Family Office
● Robert A. “Bobby” Frist, Jr: CEO & Chairman, HealthStream, Inc.
● Jessa Kelley: Vice President, Strategy & Innovation, HCA Healthcare
● Stacey Garrett Koju: Partner, Spencer Fane
● Andy Moats: Executive Vice President & Director, Music Sports & Entertainment, Pinnacle Financial Partners
● Courtney Ross: Senior Manager, External Affairs, Amazon
● Steve Schnur: Worldwide Executive, Music & Marketing, Electronic Arts
● Saurabh Sinha: Founder & CEO, emids
Officers and Executive Committee 2022
● Janet Miller: Chair, CEO & Partner, Colliers International
● Sherry Deutschmann: Vice Chair, Founder & CEO of BrainTrust
● Jeff Drummonds: Secretary, CEO of LMBC
● Darrell Freeman: Governance Chair, Chairman & CEO of Zycron
● Kevin Crumbo: Finance, CEO of Pine Haven Family Office
● Linda Rebrovick: Development Chair, President of Impact Corporate Counseling
● Beth Chase: Chair Emeritus, Founder of c3/consulting
● John Ingram: Chair Emeritus, Chairman of Ingram Industries
● Clint Smith: Member at Large, Founder of EMMA
● Saurabh Sinha: Member at Large, Founder & CEO of emids
