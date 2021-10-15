First Horizon Foundation has donated $120,000 to Nashville's Martha O’Bryan Center.
Funding will support the center’s education programs that help local high school students prepare for college and graduate with a degree.
Since 2015, the Memphis-based First Horizon Foundation has invested $650,000 in the Martha O’Bryan Center’s education programs, according to a release.
The $120,000 donation will help fund postsecondary schooling possibilities for high school students in East Nashville. Specifically, $20,000 supports an inaugural program that awards scholarships to college students in the program pursuing finance, business or technology, while $100,000 supports the First Horizon Foundation Success Generation program.
The First Horizon Foundation Success Generation program combines an in-school support program at Stratford and Maplewood high schools with a mentoring program at college campuses.
“We are honored to partner with the Martha O’Bryan Center to help students pursue their dreams of going to college,” Carol Yochem (pictured), Middle Tennessee Region President of First Horizon Bank, said in the release. “The Success Generation program continues to change lives by providing opportunities for students in Middle Tennessee to continue their education and prepare for the future.”
MTSU Center for Historic Preservation lands $43K federal grant
The Middle Tennessee State University Center for Historic Preservation has landed a $43,000 grant from the Library of Congress related to World War II research.
According to a release, the grant extends from October through next year.
“The recent creation of the Manhattan Project National Historic Site at Oak Ridge was another reason to shine more light on Tennessee’s local and national stories during World War II,” Carroll Van West, the center’s director, said in a release.
Street Theatre Company adds three to board
Nashville-based nonprofit Street Theatre Company has added Sheila Whitlow, Matthew Benenson Cruz and Taryn Pray to its board of directors.
Whitlow comes to STC as an entrepreneur who has co-founded and operated many businesses, including LPG Sports Academy and OtherWorld Encounter. She founded the Raymond Cruz College Audition Scholarship, which provides financial assistance and mentoring to Nashville area BIPOC students wishing to pursue a degree in theatre.
Cruz is a locally based actor, musician and real estate agent, while Pray is a music publicist, actor and singer.
Street Theatre Company also announced Shawn Whitsell and Nicole Bright have ended their tenures serving on the board.
“Street Theatre already misses Shawn and Nicole dearly, as they were such assets to STC during their respective tenures,” STC Board of Directors President Leslie Berra said in a release. “Their contributions to the company, especially during COVID, helped the company survive. “Softening the blow of their departure is the addition of Sheila, Matt and Taryn, who have already proven themselves to be invaluable to the organization.”
