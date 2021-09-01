The Greater Nashville Technology Council has announced Valerie Logan as keynote speaker for the 2021 Analytics Summit.
Logan (pictured) is the CEO and founder of Brant Lake, New York-based The Data Lodge Inc.
According to a release, Logan was named one of CDO Magazine’s Global Data Power Women earlier this year. And in 2018, she was named a finalist for “Data Leader of the Year” within the Information Age Women
in IT Awards. She was also recognized as a pioneer in innovative consulting practices, recognized by Consulting Magazine in 2008 as one of eight top women in global consulting.
“The 2021 Analytics Summit’s Planning Committee is thrilled to welcome Valerie Logan to speak at the Summit,” Dr. Jesse Spencer-Smith, chief data scientist with the Vanderbilt Data Science Institute and chair of this year’s event, said in the release. “Her insights will certainly inspire Summit attendees to be data-driven leaders in their professional and personal lives.”
The 2021 Analytics Summit will feature in-person presentations, workshops and networking on Oct. 18-19.
Nossi College of Art announces student housing opening
Nossi College of Art, which bills itself as the only private art college in Tennessee, and Music City Housing Services LLC have announced the opening of a student housing complex located adjacent to the school in the new mixed-use Creative Way Village development in Madison.
Developed and owned by Samaroo Development Group, the apartments will include furniture, appliances, HVAC systems and LED lighting. Students will have private bedrooms and share a bathroom with one other student, creating privacy and social distance as the fall semester begins.
The student apartments are part of Creative Way Village, a mixed-use development of brownstone homes, apartments, restaurant and retail space inspired by the historic brownstone villages in New York City.
“As Nossi continues to grow, this housing provides a great option for students that desire to live across the street from our campus hub,” Roger Qualls, housing director at Nossi College of Art, said in the release. “This is one more reason Nossi has become the first choice for students across the Southeast seeking a world-class education in the arts.”
Students will begin moving in on Sept. 1 in preparation for the start of the fall semester.
Bridgestone donates $50K to support flood victims
Bridgestone Americas has announced it will provide the American Red Cross with $50,000 to assist with relief efforts following the floods in Middle Tennessee.
Based in Nashville, Bridgestone Americas is home to more than 4,500 employees, two tire plants, one industrial products plant, 59 retail stores and one distribution center.
“We have been humbled to hear of the tragic events associated with the recent flooding in Middle Tennessee and send our condolences to those who lost loved ones,” Paolo Ferrari, CEO and president, Bridgestone Americas, and global solutions business officer, Bridgestone Corp., said in the release. “We are committed to supporting these communities and helping rebuild lives and livelihoods of those affected by the recent flood.”
HCA contributes $250K toward flood relief efforts
HCA Healthcare Inc. and the HCA Healthcare Foundation have announced a combined $250,000 in contributions to support relief efforts by charitable organizations, including the American Red Cross, in Dickson, Hickman and Humphreys counties that were affected by the recent floods.
On August 22, record rainfall caused a devastating flood in Middle Tennessee that killed 20 people and destroyed hundreds of homes, leaving many without adequate shelter and supplies.
HCA Healthcare affiliate hospital TriStar Horizon Medical Center is located in Dickson and serves many of the hardest hit areas. Waverly and the other affected areas in Humphreys County, which is home to approximately 20 percent of the total employee base at TriStar Horizon Medical Center, suffered significant property damage and lost lives.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic flooding that occurred and continues to affect many of our colleagues and neighbors in Middle Tennessee,” Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare, said in the release. “I’m grateful for our hospital teams and the care they provided during a challenging time. And we are honored to be a part of the relief efforts as the community begins to rebuild and recover.”
HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation will contribute to the following organizations:
• American Red Cross - $100,000
• Community Resource Center - $50,000
• Dickson County Help Center - $25,000
• Humphreys Homeless Fund at First Federal Bank in Waverly - $25,000
• United Way Humphreys County - $25,000
• YMCA Dickson County - $25,000
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.