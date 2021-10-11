Nashville Wine Auction — the mission of which is to unite the local wine community to fund cancer research and treatment — has named Loren Chumley president and CEO.
Chumley, a tax attorney who most recently served as a partner at KPMG, will succeed Holly Hearn Whaley and begin her tenure in January 2022, according to a release. Whaley will retire as president as CEO of the nonprofit in mid-November after serving for more than 10 years (read here).
Chumley once worked as revenue commissioner for the state of Tennessee in the Phil Bredesen administration. She also has served on the boards of Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, Renewal House and Nashville Wine Auction, with additional involvement with International Women’s Forum and the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Of note, Chumley served on the Nashville Wine Auction board of directors for six years (including as chair) and was co-chair of both l’Eté du Vin and Pairings. She and husband Scott Peterson frequently have held fundraising wine dinners at their home and have been top bidders at the auction on multiple occasions.
Chumley holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from the University of Tennessee and a J.D. degree from American University Washington College of Law. She is a bar-admitted attorney in Tennessee.
Established in 1980, the Nashville Wine Auction has raised more than $27 million for cancer-focused organizations.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have someone with Loren’s professional and civic background take on this role,” NWA Board Chair Lisa Maki said in the release. “She has a demonstrated history of commitment to this organization. We know she has the heart for the cause, the love of wine, and an incredible level of business expertise — a combination from which our organization will greatly benefit.”
