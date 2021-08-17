Nashville Wine Auction CEO and President Holly Hearn Whaley has announced she will retire, effective Nov. 19.
According to a release, Whaley has served as the leader of what is billed as the country’s longest-running charity wine auction for more than 10 years.
The Nashville Wine Auction board of directors will immediately begin the search for Whaley’s replacement with the intention of filling the position before l’Eté du Vin in October.
Since joining the organization in March 2011, Whaley has helped grow its annual revenue from $350,000 to more than $2 million.
When Whaley began her tenure, the Nashville Wine Auction was known as l’Eté du Vin. The organization changed its named to the Nashville Wine Auction in April 2011 and would later create the Virtual Nashville Wine Auction in 2020 and Pairings@Home in 2021, virtual events that allowed the nonprofit to continue raising funds and supporting beneficiaries during the pandemic.
“Holly has had a remarkable tenure as the head of the Nashville Wine Auction,” Board Chair Lisa Maki said in the release. “Her passion for wine is only eclipsed by her passion for raising money for the cancer-fighting organizations that the Nashville Wine Auction supports. She has made many improvements to our events, partnerships, and structure, which has set us up for continued success for decades to come. While we are going to miss her extraordinary leadership, we know she will continue to be present in our organization in many ways.”
Whaley is a member of the Commanderie de Bordeaux and serves as the Educatuer for the Nashville Chapter. She was also honored as Gilda’s Club’s Inaugural Red Door Champion in 2018.
