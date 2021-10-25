On Monday, the Nashville Parks Foundation announced the appointment of Louise Bryan as its new president and CEO, upon the recent retirement of Gretchen Pritchett, who served in the role since 2019.
Bryan, a familiar face in both Nashville’s nonprofit and for-profit scenes, brings more than 30 years of civic and communications experience to NPF, where she will be responsible for developing and maintaining community partnerships and spearheading new park projects. The non-governmental foundation supports projects in the Metro Parks system.
Prior to her role at NPF, Bryan served on the board at Friends of Warner Parks and was principal of Bryan Communications, a local marketing and communications firm geared toward local non-profits.
“Louise brings a combination of financial, marketing and mission focus to the Nashville Parks Foundation,” NPF Board President Kabir Sandhu said in a release. “She has strong experience in community engagement and this position will be a culmination of her success in working with local non-profits throughout the city. We are excited to partner with Louise in realizing the potential of the Foundation.”
In addition to her new title at NPF, Bryan will continue in her roles as a commissioner for the city of Belle Meade and board member at the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Truxton Trust.
“Our focus will be on investing in verdant space for everyone’s enjoyment,” Bryan said. “Parks serve a vital purpose by creating destinations for well-being and activity. Nashville’s long-term prosperity will depend on the city’s investment in the park system.”
