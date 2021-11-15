Housing and foster care nonprofit Monroe Harding has appointed longtime employee Pamela Madison to serve as chief executive officer.
Madison has filled the role on an interim basis since August, taking over from David Popen, who led the organization since 2018.
She joined Monroe Harding in 2008 and served as senior director of young adult engagement and opportunities prior to her promotion. Prior to that, Madison was a volunteer and membership manager for Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee and a project director for the United Way of Rutherford County.
In her new role, she will oversee foster care for children in state custody and supportive housing services for young adults aging out of the system across 12 Middle Tennessee counties. In 2019, the nonprofit served approximately 1,075 children, teens, young adults, families and community partners, according to its annual report.
In a press release, Chris Wyatt, chair of the agency’s board of directors, said: “Pam has a long history of service with the organization and is a tremendous colleague, leader and advocate for vulnerable young people. We have great confidence in her ability to lead the organization and to continue our mission of changing young people’s lives in the Middle Tennessee area.”
