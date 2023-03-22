Nashville-based nonprofit PENCIL announced Wednesday resignation plans for President and CEO Angie Adams.

According to a release, Adams will step down in spring 2024, at which time her daughter is expected to graduate from high school. The search to find a replacement will begin in June.

