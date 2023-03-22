Nashville-based nonprofit PENCIL announced Wednesday resignation plans for President and CEO Angie Adams.
According to a release, Adams will step down in spring 2024, at which time her daughter is expected to graduate from high school. The search to find a replacement will begin in June.
Adams began her tenure at PENCIL (Public Education Needs Community Involvement and Leadership) in 2016. She has helped grow the value of annual distributions of free products to Metro Nashville Public Schools teachers from $350,000 to $3 million. In addition, Adams oversaw the creation of PENCIL’s first-ever endowment fund. Also, founding PENCIL partner Ingram Industries, through its Ingram Charities program, this spring will match new gifts to PENCIL’s endowment up to $20,000.
Board members Hasina Mohyuddin, assistant dean of equity, diversity and inclusion at Peabody College, and John Doerge, Deloitte community relations leader for Tennessee, are co-chairing the committee that will seek a new CEO.
“Angie will also leave us in very sound financial standing,” board chair Wes Payne said in the release. “To further ensure a seamless transition, Angie will remain with us and help onboard our new CEO. We are beyond grateful for what she has been able to do as our leader and wish her the best moving forward.”
Founded in 1982, PENCIL works with more than 800 partners, according to its website.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.