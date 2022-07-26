Lighthouse virtual 2022 USA giving briefing

Coming off a trend-busting 2020, charitable giving behavior reverted somewhat to pre-pandemic trends in 2021, according to local advisory firm Lighthouse Counsel’s annual Giving USA report produced in conjunction with The Giving Institute.  

Lighthouse Counsel held a briefing last week to discuss the results with researchers Una Osili and Anna Pruitt, followed by a discussion with HCA Healthcare Foundation President Joanne Pulles, Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee CEO Eric Higgs, Blackbaud Vice President of Global Social Responsibility Rachel Hutchisson, Woodward Academy President Stuart Gulley and University of South Carolina Upstate Chancellor Bennie Harris.  

