Sharon Hurt is retiring from her role as CEO of the Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership after more than two decades in the position.
Hurt, who also serves as an at-large member of the Metro Council, will be succeeded by Lauren Fitzgerald, effective Dec. 1, according to a release.
Fitzgerald previously worked with the Intercultural Leadership Institute at arts organization Alternate ROOTS. She has also worked with the Metro Nashville Arts Commission and the Nashville Public Library, in addition to founding a cultural strategy firm. In addition, Fitzgerald has served as vice chair of J.U.M.P.’s board of directors, according to the organization’s website.
Hurt will continue working as executive director of HIV nonprofit StreetWorks.
“It has been such an amazing journey,” Hurt said in the release. “I have grown with the North Nashville community and learned so much along the way. Our board of directors is completely supportive, and I appreciate all who have served this great organization.”
J.U.M.P. is a coalition of businesses located along North Nashville historic Jefferson Street corridor. The organization helps put on the annual Jefferson Street Jazz and Blues Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.