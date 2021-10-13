HCA Healthcare Inc. and the HCA Healthcare Foundation Wednesday announced a $1 million donation to support the future $20 million Nashville Rescue Mission women’s shelter expected to open in late 2023.
HCA Healthcare has a more than 20-year history with Nashville Rescue Mission, as company employees have assisted with the nonprofit’s workplace readiness program by helping with resume writing and interview preparation. Since 2000, the locally based HCA Healthcare Foundation has provided more than $550,000 in funding to Nashville Rescue Mission, according to a release.
To be located at 1716 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. in Salemtown (read more here), the future women’s shelter will offer 348 beds and a kitchen, a cafeteria and a chapel that, collectively, are more accommodating than those in the previous facility. The design includes apartment-style rooms that allow women and their children to stay together. Additionally, the space will include both a garden and playground.
The residents of the previous facility have been temporarily living in the main campus at 639 Lafayette St. in downtown, having relocated beginning in July.
“At HCA Healthcare, we believe that there are many ways to champion health,” Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare, said in the release. “Nashville Rescue Mission is an important institution in our community, and we’re honored to be a part of its new campus for women and children. Providing for those without basic needs, such as food, shelter and emotional support, is vital in promoting healthier communities that lead to healthier tomorrows.”
Glenn Cranfield, president and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission, said HCA support is “foundational” to the nonprofit’s efforts.
