Nashville attorney Grace Stranch has joined the Harpeth Conservancy as chief operating officer and vice president of conservation policy.
According to a release, Stranch replaces Jim Redwine, who for the last five years has served as the conservancy’s COO and vice president of clean water protection. Redwine, with more than 35 years of experience as a corporate executive and as an environmental and bankruptcy attorney, now is the nonprofit organization’s senior policy adviser.
Previously, Stranch practiced with Nashville law firm Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, focused on environmental law. She will remain of counsel at the firm.
Stranch, who earned a bachelor’s degree in international studies at Rhodes College and a law degree at the University of Tennessee College of Law, received the 2020 Nashville Athena Young Professional Award.
The Tennessee Supreme Court recognized Stranch’s pro bono work by naming her an Attorney for Justice in 2018, 2019 and 2020. She was selected and participated in the Nashville Bar Association’s 2020 Leadership Forum, co-chairs the Tennessee Bar Association’s Committee for Racial and Ethnic Diversity and sits on the Nashville Bar Association Diversity Committee.
Stranch has been chair and vice chair of the Sierra Club Middle Tennessee Group and vice president of United Mountain Defense, in which she organized the Appalachian Public Interest Environmental Law Conference.
“Hiring Grace is part of the conservancy’s strategic plan to expand our staff with leaders who have experience in conservation and environmental policy and science,” Dorene Bolze, Harpeth Conservancy president and CEO, said in the release. “Grace has considerable experience in environmental and conservation organizations and will be an immediate asset to the Harpeth Conservancy’s work.”
Founded in 1999, the Harpeth Conservancy bills itself as a science-based nonprofit that works to restore and protect rivers throughout Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.