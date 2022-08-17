frist

Bill Frist

Former Sen. Bill Frist, a surgeon and former U.S. Senate majority leader, has been elected chair of the The Nature Conservancy’s global board of directors.

Frist’s term begins in October and runs for three years. He has been a member of the board since 2015 and is currently its vice chair.

